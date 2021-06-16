Elderly man hit by vehicle in McDonald’s parking lot in Auburn

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elderly male pedestrian was found to have been hit by a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot on Grant Avenue Wednesday morning, Auburn Police say.

The operator of the vehicle was administering aid to the pedestrian when police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Upstate Hospital for additional treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say no further information is being released at this time as the investigation is still developing with information and evidence is still being analyzed in order to make an accurate determination.

The Auburn Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone that might have witnessed the incident by making contact with Detective N. Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.