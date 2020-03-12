Elected officials call on Governor to advance clean energy initiatives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Elected officials from around Central New York gathering on the steps of Syracuse City Hall on Wednesday, all part of a new push to urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to protect climate policies in New York State.

Officials were supporting a letter to the Governor, calling on him to advance clean energy initiatives and clean energy jobs.

“I think it takes courage. I think it takes leadership. I think it takes political will. But we are seeing when we make these large scale investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient systems, we are seeing that it is both the ethical decision and moral decision and the economic decision,” said Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll.

The letter has been signed by more than 100 elected officials from across New York State.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9