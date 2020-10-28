Election Day Forecast: What’s Mother Nature voting for in CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Election Day is just around the corner and many will be going to the polls to cast their vote in this Presidential election year.

For much of the country the weather will not be an issue getting around with dry and mild/warm conditions expected.

The only part of the country that will see more widespread rain showers looks to be the Pacific Northwest. While there could be a few snow showers across the Northeast it does not appear to be anything significant enough to cause any issues getting out to vote.

Most of the country will be at or above average temperature wise too, with the Plains looking to be unseasonably warm (60s and 70s)! The only part of the country that will probably experience unseasonably chilly air will unfortunately be the Northeast, especially New England. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s across much of the Northeast, including right here in CNY.

As of now, it appears pretty uneventful weather-wise for Election Day in Central New York, but it does look chilly with highs possibly struggling to reach the low to mid 40s. Overall, it appears that the weather will not get in the way of you heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Although we won’t see it this year, Syracuse has seen some wild weather over the past almost 120 years on Election Day!

We’ve been as cold as 32° for a high most recently occurring in 1951. The warmest election day was 76° which happened twice and most recently occurred in 1982. You can see the wettest and snowiest election days below too.

Below are the warmest Presidential election years…

and now for the coldest Presidential election years…

Dress warm and remember to vote, if not before Election Day, then on Tuesday, November 3rd itself.