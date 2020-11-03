Election Day: New York State’s 22nd District

(WYSR-TV) — Democrat Anthony Brindisi is trying to hold onto the seat he took from Republican Claudia Tenney in 2018.

Brindisi won that race by about 4,500 votes. The 22nd District covers the following counties:

Chenango County

Cortland County

Madison County

Oneida County

Parts of Broome County

Parts of Herkimer County

Parts of Tioga County

Parts of Oswego County (Eastern part, not including Fulton and City of Oswego)

In 2018, Tenney won Madison County and Tioga County narrowly. She won Herkimer and Chenango by nearly 2,000 votes each. But, in the 22nd District’s part of Oswego, the difference was almost 4,000 votes over Brindisi.

Brindisi won Broome County by over 9,000 votes in 2018 and also took Cortland County by almost 2,000 votes.

He also won Oneida County by nearly 4,000 votes to claim victory two years ago.