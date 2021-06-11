‘Election Protection’ hotline now available for NYS residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attorney General Letitia James just announced an Election Protection hotline ahead of early voting. State officials say you can use the hotline to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease. As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.” Attorney General Letitia James

This includes those voting by absentee ballot or in-person at their polling place. The attorney general wants to make it clear that New Yorkers are entitled to accessible elections, free from coercion or intimidation, according to a press release.

That number to call is 1-800-771-775. You can also email complaints to election.hotline@ag.ny.gov or submit complaints through a form online.