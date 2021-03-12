Elections happening for some Central New York villages on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost Election Day for registered voters in some villages around New York State.

Only four of Onondaga County’s villages will hold elections on Tuesday, March 16.: Manlius, Fabius, Jordan, and Skaneateles.

New York State law allows for villages to hold elections in March, but many now have moved onto the November ballot.

“It’s probably gonna be a little surprise,” Onondaga County Republican Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo says about many registered village voters.

She tells NewsChannel 9, “We’d like to see all of them move to November, because it would save the villages a lot of money because it would be run under us and they wouldn’t have to pay for their trucking or ballot inspector costs or anything like that.”

Another reason Sardo and Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czaary say a move to November would be better is voter turnout.

The 2019 Manlius village election she says had a 4% turnout, something she says would go up significantly in a November vote.

“The election is already there, the candidates for the town offices or any other office that is up is on that ballot anyway and then they can just move right over and vote for the village candidate,” Sardo tells NewsChannel 9.

It takes a decision by lawmakers in any particular village to move elections to November. It would put the county board of elections in control and keep villages from having to spend anything on the election.

Sardo says, “The board has to decide to move it to November. Dustin and I will try again to push these other villages, especially the smaller ones, it would save them a lot of money.”

The Village of Liverpool will hold its own election on June 15 this year, one week before the primaries.