Elective surgeries allowed in parts of the state, starting Tuesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday is the first day that hospitals in Central New York and across the state will be allowed to perform certain elective surgeries. This comes more than a month after these types of operations were shut down.

Looking locally at Upstate University, they are still in the planning stage and have been for weeks now. They’re looking over their list of procedures to determine which ones shouldn’t wait and are done in the safest conditions possible.

“That means of course, ensuring there’s enough PPE, that means having a screening process in place to make sure the people who are coming in from the community are not actively ill at the time of the surgery or when the procedure needs to be done,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital.

Restarting elective treatments will also offer work to furloughed hospital staff and bring money back to hospitals.