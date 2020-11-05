Electric car plug may be to blame for garage fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police said that an electric car plug may be to blame for a garage fire in Fayetteville.
The call went out to a house on Euclid Avenue off Mott Road just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews had things under control pretty quickly and no one was hurt.
