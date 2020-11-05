Electric car plug may be to blame for garage fire in Fayetteville

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police said that an electric car plug may be to blame for a garage fire in Fayetteville.

The call went out to a house on Euclid Avenue off Mott Road just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews had things under control pretty quickly and no one was hurt.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected