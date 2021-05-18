Electrical Charging Stations Coming to Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — High-speed electrical charging stations are coming to Central New York at Mirabito convenience stores.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that Oneonta will be the first of five Mirabito locations that will offer fast-charging stations. The charging hubs will offer a total of 19 chargers across the five Mirabito sites and the Oneonta location will offer three direct current fast charger stations.

These hubs are part of the New York Power Authority’s statewide EVolve New York program, which was created to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout the state. The EVolve NY initiative is currently on track to install 150 fast chargers across the state by the end of 2021 with the governor hoping to have 50,000 installed by 2025, which would support the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030.

The five hubs are expected to be operational by this fall. These emission-free electric chargers are being installed along key travel corridors and urban areas with the hopes of encouraging New Yorkers to switch to electric vehicles, as the state continues to invest in electrifying New York’s transportation sector.