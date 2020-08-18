Electronics recycling event Saturday in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, August 22, Sunking will be holding an electronics recycling event. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SUNY Oswego parking lot at Sheldon Avenue and West Seneca Street.

The event is being put on in partnership with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, and Novelis.

“So many people have old electronics just taking up space and this event is a great opportunity for people to clean up their garages or basements and recycle their outdated items. I am excited to help offer this drive-thru event and hope many people in the community will come out and take advantage of it,” said Barclay.

“Looking at the number of sign-ups, people have clearly used the past couple of months at home to take inventory of their devices, and now want to get their space back,” said Robert Burns, Director of Marketing for Sunnking.

You must pre-register for this event and can do so here. A list of acceptable items for recycling can be found here.