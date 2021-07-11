Eleven people aided by red cross after multi-building fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 11 people after a multi-building fire late Saturday on Westbrook Hills Drive in Syracuse.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to five adults and six children ages 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 11.

Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

