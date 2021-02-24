Eleven people arrested on federal drug charges in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Federal prosecutors say eleven people were arrested on charges they participated in a “large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession and distribution crimes, and firearms offenses.”

In a news release the U.S. Attorney’s office said federal, state, and local law enforcement agents “seized multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, firearms, vehicles, and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency in an investigation stretching over many months. The defendants are all charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl, and face the following potential penalties for the crimes alleged in the indictment:”

DefendantAgeResidenceMinimumMaximum
Alejandro De Jesus Tavarez30Syracuse10 yearsLife
Alexander Tavarez Espinal35Syracuse10 yearsLife
Jan Leonel Vazquez Familia29Hazelton, PA10 yearsLife
Jahdier Dowdell18Syracuse10 yearsLife
Maurice Graves23Syracuse5 years40 years
Kamiya Joe, aka “K-Joe”22Syracuse5 years40 years
SEALED Defendantxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Dianisha Trapps, aka “Dutchess”27Syracuse5 years40 years
Tacarra Newton, aka “T-Newt”24Syracuse5 years40 years
Tywone Haskins, aka “Ty”21Syracuse5 years40 years
Joshua Stanley, aka “40”25SyracuseNone20 years
Shateek Brown, aka “Teek” and “Stu”26SyracuseNone20 years

All eleven defendants are being held without bail.

