Eleven people arrested on federal drug charges in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Federal prosecutors say eleven people were arrested on charges they participated in a “large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession and distribution crimes, and firearms offenses.”
In a news release the U.S. Attorney’s office said federal, state, and local law enforcement agents “seized multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, firearms, vehicles, and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency in an investigation stretching over many months. The defendants are all charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl, and face the following potential penalties for the crimes alleged in the indictment:”
|Defendant
|Age
|Residence
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Alejandro De Jesus Tavarez
|30
|Syracuse
|10 years
|Life
|Alexander Tavarez Espinal
|35
|Syracuse
|10 years
|Life
|Jan Leonel Vazquez Familia
|29
|Hazelton, PA
|10 years
|Life
|Jahdier Dowdell
|18
|Syracuse
|10 years
|Life
|Maurice Graves
|23
|Syracuse
|5 years
|40 years
|Kamiya Joe, aka “K-Joe”
|22
|Syracuse
|5 years
|40 years
|SEALED Defendant
|xx
|xxxx
|xxxx
|xxxx
|Dianisha Trapps, aka “Dutchess”
|27
|Syracuse
|5 years
|40 years
|Tacarra Newton, aka “T-Newt”
|24
|Syracuse
|5 years
|40 years
|Tywone Haskins, aka “Ty”
|21
|Syracuse
|5 years
|40 years
|Joshua Stanley, aka “40”
|25
|Syracuse
|None
|20 years
|Shateek Brown, aka “Teek” and “Stu”
|26
|Syracuse
|None
|20 years
All eleven defendants are being held without bail.
