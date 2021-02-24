Eleven people arrested on federal drug charges in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Federal prosecutors say eleven people were arrested on charges they participated in a “large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession and distribution crimes, and firearms offenses.”

In a news release the U.S. Attorney’s office said federal, state, and local law enforcement agents “seized multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, firearms, vehicles, and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency in an investigation stretching over many months. The defendants are all charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl, and face the following potential penalties for the crimes alleged in the indictment:”

Defendant Age Residence Minimum Maximum Alejandro De Jesus Tavarez 30 Syracuse 10 years Life Alexander Tavarez Espinal 35 Syracuse 10 years Life Jan Leonel Vazquez Familia 29 Hazelton, PA 10 years Life Jahdier Dowdell 18 Syracuse 10 years Life Maurice Graves 23 Syracuse 5 years 40 years Kamiya Joe, aka “K-Joe” 22 Syracuse 5 years 40 years SEALED Defendant xx xxxx xxxx xxxx Dianisha Trapps, aka “Dutchess” 27 Syracuse 5 years 40 years Tacarra Newton, aka “T-Newt” 24 Syracuse 5 years 40 years Tywone Haskins, aka “Ty” 21 Syracuse 5 years 40 years Joshua Stanley, aka “40” 25 Syracuse None 20 years Shateek Brown, aka “Teek” and “Stu” 26 Syracuse None 20 years

All eleven defendants are being held without bail.