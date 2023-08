SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You will have the chance to get in the holiday spirit in a few months as “Elf in Concert” comes to the Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse on Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m.

The event features the famous-holiday film “Elf” projected on a 40-foot movie screen with the film’s score performed by Symphoria, a live symphony.

Tickets can be found at the event’s website.