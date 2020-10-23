Husband of 19-year-old killed in Canastota to be arraigned

(WSYR-TV) — The husband of 19-year-old Elizabeth Garrow, George McDonald, is scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County Court next week, according to their court calendar.

There is no word yet on what the indictment is. His wife was the subject of a days-long search after being reported missing in Canastota.

Her body was later found in the woods off North Main Street in the village.

McDonald was arrested during the search on an unrelated charge and has been held since that point in the Madison County Jail.

