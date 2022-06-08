OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fire departments in Oswego responded to a structure fire on Ellen Street on June 7.

According to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, volunteers were alerted of the fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The department was initially instructed to stand by at their West Station but after arriving, volunteers were moved up to the scene to utilize more manpower.

The OTVFD responded with a 6-man engine crew and 2 chiefs. A 2nd unit brought more air cylinders and drinking water to the scene. A photo of the fire can be found on the department’s Facebook page. All units were back in service around 11:30 p.m.