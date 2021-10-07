Elmcrest Elementary in Liverpool is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Elmcrest Elementary School in the Liverpool Central School District is moving to remote learning after an increase in the number of COVID-19 quarantined and positive cases in the building.

The school announced in a press release, they will start remote learning Friday, October 8 through Wednesday October 13. The district is closed Monday, October 11 for Columbus Day and anticipates a return to in-person learning Thursday, October 14.

The district also announced it will share additional information with families later Thursday night via ParentSquare.