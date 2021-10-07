UPDATE: Elmcrest Elementary in Liverpool to continue remote learning

UPDATE 11:27 a.m. (10/13/21) — Elmcrest Elementary announced via their website Wednesday that the school will continue remote learning through the rest of this week and will return to in-person learning Monday, October 18.

Below is the message sent to parents:

Due to the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 quarantined and positive cases in the building, Elmcrest Elementary will continue with remote learning on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15. Students and staff will continue with remote learning and we anticipate that EE will return to in-person learning on Monday, October 18. All of the teachers will share additional information with their classroom families later today and tomorrow via ParentSquare.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Elmcrest Elementary School in the Liverpool Central School District is moving to remote learning after an increase in the number of COVID-19 quarantined and positive cases in the building.

The school announced in a press release, they will start remote learning Friday, October 8 through Wednesday October 13. The district is closed Monday, October 11 for Columbus Day and anticipates a return to in-person learning Thursday, October 14.

The district also announced it will share additional information with families later Thursday night via ParentSquare.