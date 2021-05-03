Elmcrest Elementary School teachers show up to a surprise on Monday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Liverpool teachers showed up to Elmcrest Elementary School Monday morning, they were greeted by signs made by members of the parent-teacher organization.

Members went to the school on Sunday in the rain to put signs up so that when the teachers showed up for Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, they would start the week off right.

The P.T.O. usually does something small for Teacher Appreciation Week, but given everything educators have had to go through throughout the pandemic, they knew they wanted to do something special this year.

“I think because sometimes teachers are underappreciated. We know that they’re underpaid, definitely underpaid,” said Laurie Rizzo, President, Parent Teacher Organization. “So I just wanted to do something special. I mean we love our teachers, not just our teachers, any teachers.”

“This year definitely has been a challenging year. All of us teachers have been through so much. Knowing that we’re here and they support each other is amazing and just seeing this. It’s definitely been one year to remember and to have the kids back five days a week now is amazing,” said Kathy Parker, a Kindergarten Teacher at Elmcrest Elementary School.

Paying for the food truck is the first significant expense of the P.T.O. this year, given they haven’t been able to host events during the pandemic.

Teacher Appreciation Week lasts until Friday but Tuesday, the 4th, is National Teacher Appreciation Day.