SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A building on the Elmcrest Children’s Center Campus that was for children in foster care is now empty. The goal is to transform the space into another area of critical need for children — mental health.

“This is a national problem,” said Elmcrest Children’s Center Executive Director Joseph Geglia. “Over the last couple of years, particularly coming out of COVID. Prior to that it was burgeoning anyway. Now it’s just overwhelming the system.”

A child in crisis may have to wait and be treated in an emergency room. Elmcrest wants this to become the place they can come to. The Children’s Mental Health Respite Program will have 12 beds, serving children ages of five to 18. The average stay would be about three weeks.

They want to children to feel comfortable and not like they’re in an institution.

“We’re going to be working with the child, identifying the cause or the precipitating factors that brought them into crisis and then stabilize them and get them back on a path towards returning home.” Joseph Geglia, Elmcrest Children’s Center Executive Director

By making mental health a priority, the goal is to prevent the child from having to return here.

The board helped raise half a million dollars to launch the program, along with other donations. Elmcrest has submitted licenses to the state office of mental health. They’re hoping to open in the fall.