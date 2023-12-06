ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — City officials and community members gathered at the Clemens Center on Wednesday to participate in the first Ernie Davis Day.

Davis’ Heisman Trophy and numerous other pieces of memorabilia were on display outside of the theater on Dec. 6 for guests to admire as they appreciated his life nearly a week before his birthday, Dec. 14, when he would have been 84 years old.

As part of the celebration, numerous speakers talked about Davis and his legacy during his time in Elmira and his college days at Syracuse.

Izzy Griffin, a current student at Syracuse University, a former student at Notre Dame High School, and a main contributor in helping create Ernie Davis Day spoke to the crowd inside the Clemens Center about how she connects with Davis while at school.

“Ernie is more than just a hometown hero, he’s a national treasure,” Griffin said to start her speech. “As a student of Syracuse University, I can truly say, that Ernie Davis’ spirit is alive in every statue, every mural, and every number 44 seen on campus,” she said.

Griffin proposed Ernie Davis Day to Mayor Dan Mandell in 2022 as part of a school project. After considering and reviewing all of the information, the proposal was adopted in January 2023 by the city.

As part of the celebration, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, was shown in the Clemens Center to guests to try and show the kind of person Ernie was.

Davis, born in New Salem, Pennsylvania, moved to Elmira when he was 12 to live with his grandparents before attending Elmira Free Academy and excelling in sports. He later went on to play football at Syracuse University where he became the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961. He was drafted Number One overall to the Cleveland Browns, but never played a snap because he died in May of 1963 at the age of 23 from leukemia.