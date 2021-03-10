Elmira College, Syracuse University partner for graduate school opportunities

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College and Syracuse University have recently finalized several articulation agreements providing Elmira College graduates a “smooth path” into one of seven Syracuse graduate programs in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

Whitman graduate programs included in the agreements include the MBA, M.S. in Business Analytics, M.S. in Entrepreneurship, M.S. in Finance, M.S. in Marketing, M.S. in Professional Accounting, and the M.S. in Supply Chain Management.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our graduates and alumni,” said Alison Wolfe, Ph.D., Corning Incorporated Foundation Chair in Business and Business & Economics Division Chair at EC. “The Whitman School of Management, one of the nation’s oldest business schools, offers our students a chance to earn their graduate degrees from a respected institution that features world-class faculty, small class sizes and personalized attention. This new partnership with Syracuse offers a seamless transition for advancing their leadership education at a highly respected and globally recognized institution.”

Current EC students and alumni with a GPA of at least a 3.0 and a GMAT score of at least 600 will be admitted, provided they are/were in good standing overall in their undergraduate program. Applicants to the programs will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($25,000 for the MBA program) and are eligible for additional awards.

Elmira College and the Whitman School will host an informational webinar on Tuesday, March 30 at noon. EC students and alumni interested in participating should register online at: https://syracuseuniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m83abmVORgOwREABwJMmew