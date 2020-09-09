Elmira Police arrest two people, including Syracuse man, after narcotics found in U-Haul truck

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested by Elmira Police after narcotics were found inside a U-Haul truck.

On Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, at approximately 5:00 PM, an Elmira Police Officer observed a U-Haul truck traveling west on E. Second St. The Officer recognized the driver as Cory Barber, 32, of Elmira, and the Elmira Police say the “officer knew that Barber’s driving privileges were suspended in New York,” and allege that Barber “also attempted to cover his face as he passed the patrol vehicle.”

Police say Barber accelerated when police attempted to pull him over and instead pulled into a parking lot. The Officer pulled into the parking lot behind the truck, but Barber and a passenger both fled from the vehicle. Barber was apprehended in the parking lot immediately and the passenger. Christian Leonard, 25, of Syracuse, was located and taken into custody a few minutes later.

Corey Barber

Christian Leonard



Elmira Police say that both Barber and Leonard were found to be in possession of narcotics when they were taken into custody. A search of the U-Haul truck also led to the recovery of more narcotics.

Barber and Leonard were both transported to the Elmira Police Department for processing and arraigned in Elmira City Court.

Barber and Leonard were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, a class B felony offense, and further charges are pending.