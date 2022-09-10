SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert.

Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.

“We were very excited when the tickets went on sale over a year ago,” she said, “We bought the tickets and have just been counting down the days, we can’t wait to go in and see him.”

Courtney Calkins said she knew Elton John’s music but became a superfan when she saw the movie Rocketman a few years ago.

“I’m very excited,” she said, “Because I went and saw the movie Rocketman in 2019 the day it came out, and immediately I started begging my mom to get tickets that night.”

Even though it was bittersweet with this being a stop in Sir Elton John’s final concert tour, fans felt lucky to be able to see him.

“He’s just an amazing entertainer,” Hobbs said, “It’s sad to know that this is his farewell tour but I feel very lucky to get the chance to actually get to see him.”

“Being only 17,” Calkins said, “It’s a super cool experience because not many kids my age can say that they’ve had that experience.”