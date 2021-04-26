Emaciated pitbull rescue ‘Lagertha’ is doing better, according to CNY SPCA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The emaciated pitbull that the CNY SPCA rescued from an apartment is doing better, according to a CNY SPCA Facebook post.

Lagertha, named after a fictional viking warrior, has been receiving IV fluids, small meals, and lots of care in her foster home. The pup has gained three pounds since Thursday morning, and is even showing playfulness now that she’s feeling a bit better.

According to the SPCA, officers have started an investigation into who last rented the apartment Lagertha was found in, and the investigation is ongoing.

The SPCA wants people to know that everything possible is being done to get to the bottom of it.