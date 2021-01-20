Three dead after military helicopter crash in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.
According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.
The New York Army National Guard released a statement Wednesday evening saying:
A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the Town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission.
The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. There were three Soldiers on board killed in the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
Few details are available at this time. Check beck for updates on this breaking news.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App