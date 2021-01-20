Three dead after military helicopter crash in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.

The New York Army National Guard released a statement Wednesday evening saying:

A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the Town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission. The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. There were three Soldiers on board killed in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

My source tells me 3 people are dead. https://t.co/4R5AyPf93M — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) January 21, 2021

Here on W.Bloomfield Rd and Cheesecake Factory Rd. Looking north down W. Bloomfield at scene of a crash further down the road. MSCO and local FDs reporting. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D9Yatvdt5o — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) January 21, 2021

Large first responder scene at W Bloomfield and Cheese Factory Rd. Road totally blocked off. Working to find out specifics right now. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7nO2yy9kBw — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) January 21, 2021

Few details are available at this time. Check beck for updates on this breaking news.