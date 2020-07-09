Learning About Empathy In Action CNY Local News Posted: Jul 9, 2020 / 12:38 PM EDT / Updated: Jul 9, 2020 / 12:42 PM EDT Compassion is needed more than ever in today’s climate. Local organization, Empathy in Action is creating a dialogue about how we can create a more inclusive and compassionate community. To learn more, you can visit EmpathyInActionCny.org.
