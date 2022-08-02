(WSYR-TV) — It’s the largest agricultural trade show in the Northeast, and it’s back at Heritage Hill Brewery at Palladino Farms in Pompey.

The event is, at its core, a show for farmers or anyone else seeking lawn and garden equipment. With hundreds of exhibitors, there’s a wide range of products on display. There are also other events such as Farmer Olympics and tractor pulls.

The event aims to help demonstrate how agriculture is more than just shopping and vegetables, and in reality, is a 24/7 business.

The Empire Farm Days run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit EmpireFarmDays.com.