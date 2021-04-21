Empire Farm Days will return to Pompey after 34-year absence

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Empire Farm Days are back. The big, annual farm and agriculture trade show returns to Palladino Farms on Sweet Road in Pompey in August, after a 34-year absence. 

The event is expected to draw 15,000 to 25,000 people, and Wednesday’s public meeting revealed Onondaga County is receiving a big chunk of stimulus money to pave county roads. Pompey is at the top of the list. 

“Pompey is going to be the first town that gets paved, so everything is going to be done in May and June in Pompey, and so we’re well ahead of this. And there won’t be any construction going on when this hits,” said Dave Knapp, chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature.

Setup begins July 10, and the show begins on August 3. Neighbors were promised that fencing will be up, COVID protocols will be in place, and exhibitors won’t be allowed to camp on the grounds.

