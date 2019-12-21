Empire owner provides update on unused gift cards: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many owners of closed businesses run and hide, Empire owner David Katleski provided the update he promised for customers with unused gift cards.

The Your Stories team has received many calls and emails from customers asking if their unused gift cards still have any value after Empire closed both its brew pub in Armory Square and farm brewery in Cazenovia.

After consulting with his bankruptcy attorneys, Katleski says gift cards are not part of the bankruptcy provisions. That means people with the gift cards are out of luck.

Customers might not want to throw them out just yet. The Your Stories team has reached out to the new owners of the old Empire property, Meier’s Creek Brewing Company, to see if they’ll accept the gift cards.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…