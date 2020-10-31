Empire State Weekly Budget Director Addresses State Finances

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new plan Saturday for people looking to travel to New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it all revolves around testing.

The governor announced the travel advisory state list is no longer in effect because nearly every state was on the list. Instead, the governor announced a new plan that requires travelers to test negative for COVID-19 prior to coming to New York.