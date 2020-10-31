Empire State Weekly Budget Director Addresses State Finances

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State Budget Director is going toe-to-toe with advocacy groups – including education – who are challenging them on funding issues. It comes as the state continues to grapple with a multi-billion dollar shortfall because of COVID-19. We speak with Budget Director Robert Mujica about these and other issues.

