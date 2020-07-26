Empire State Weekly: COVID-19 Farm Impact

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s recovery from the Coronavirus has been slow, and a new report from the New York Farm Bureau is a good indication of why things are taking a while to get back to any kind of normal, and how it’s affecting farmers in more ways than just their bottom line.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected