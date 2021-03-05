Empire State Weekly Cuomo New Allegation, Nursing Home Deaths Story, and Emergency Powers Removed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is facing even more pressure to resign, as the allegations of sexual harassment and hiding nursing home deaths continue to gain steam. As both of those investigations continue, the state legislature has moved forward with removing some of the governor’s pandemic executive powers. But some see the move as a half-measure, since it still allows the governor to continue making orders like he has for the past year. The move by the legislature reflects a shifting perception of the governor though, and a new WTEN/NewsNation/EMERSON College Poll shows that people are questioning his decisions.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into these topics in two full interviews below:

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ESW-STATION-TIMES.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area