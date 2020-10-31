Empire State Weekly Early and Absentee Voting & COVID-19 Developments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Voting begins this weekend in New York, ahead of the November 3rd election, as absentee voting is also an option for people who don’t want to to go to the polls on election day. And one group is making sure things go smoothly in this unpreceded election. Plus, the state is considering other options for containing the spread of COVID-19 in New York, after three neighboring states reached the threshold to qualify for the state’s 14-day quarantine advisory, and cases grew along the border with Pennsylvania.
