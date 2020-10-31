Empire State Weekly Gyms Set to Reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gyms and fitness centers across the state can begin reopening Monday, with several health and safety precautions in place. Some people may be afraid about going back, but the New York State Fitness Alliance says gyms are actually one of the safer places you can be.

