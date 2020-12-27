Empire State Weekly: New COVID-19 Strain and College Spring Safety

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state officials are now looking into the potential of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 that’s recently been discovered in the United Kingdom. They’ve also reached out to hospitals to help them search for any sign of the new strain, to find out if it’s already here. The new strain also comes just weeks before students are set to return to campus at some colleges. So, a union representing many faculty members and other professionals at New York colleges has put out some guidelines on how to keep everyone safe when the new semester begins.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected