Empire State Weekly School Reopening Guidance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state has rolled out its guidance for schools to begin reopening this fall – guidance that was established after months of discussions and meetings. And they combine education and health guidance to make sure people will be safe if and when schools reopen.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected