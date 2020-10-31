Empire State Weekly SUNY Responding to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras have launched an online “COVID-19 Case Tracker Dashboard” to monitor cases at each of the state’s 64 campuses. It comes as cases continue to spike at campuses in Oneonta and now Albany, following students returning to campus this fall. Chancellor Malatras joins us to address the state’s response.

