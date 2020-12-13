Empire State Weekly Vaccine Distribution and New Hospital Metrics

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — The first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine authorized for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday, a critical step in stopping the nation's coronavirus outbreak.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.