(WSYR-TV) — Crews are continuing to turn the three mile stretch of Erie Boulevard from Bridge Street to Beech Street into another section of the Empire Trail.
The State DOT is expanding and enhancing existing bike lanes and pedestrian trails, much of it by remaking the median.
This $27 million project includes reducing Erie Boulevard by one lane in each direction along this stretch.
It is scheduled to be done by the end of November.
The DeWitt portion of the project — including a new bike and pedestrian bridge over I-481 — was opened a few weeks ago.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SCSD teachers to go through 6-day training on how to teach remotely
- 1st day of apple picking at Beak & Skiff starts Thursday
- Empire Trail Work on Erie Boulevard continues
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Laura intensifies into ‘catastrophic’ Category 4
- Jamesville-DeWitt to start school year without school resource officer as district reevaluates position
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App