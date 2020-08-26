Empire Trail Work on Erie Boulevard continues

(WSYR-TV) — Crews are continuing to turn the three mile stretch of Erie Boulevard from Bridge Street to Beech Street into another section of the Empire Trail.

The State DOT is expanding and enhancing existing bike lanes and pedestrian trails, much of it by remaking the median.

This $27 million project includes reducing Erie Boulevard by one lane in each direction along this stretch.

It is scheduled to be done by the end of November.

The DeWitt portion of the project — including a new bike and pedestrian bridge over I-481 — was opened a few weeks ago.