Empire Trail Work on Erie Boulevard continues

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Crews are continuing to turn the three mile stretch of Erie Boulevard from Bridge Street to Beech Street into another section of the Empire Trail.

The State DOT is expanding and enhancing existing bike lanes and pedestrian trails, much of it by remaking the median.

This $27 million project includes reducing Erie Boulevard by one lane in each direction along this stretch.

It is scheduled to be done by the end of November.

The DeWitt portion of the project — including a new bike and pedestrian bridge over I-481 — was opened a few weeks ago.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected