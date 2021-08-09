Employee arrested in Price Chopper Stabbing

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) A Price Chopper worker has been arrested after Syracuse Police say he stabbed a co-worker at the supermarket on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse.

On Monday, August 9th, at around 4:11 P.M., Officers responded to Price Chopper located on Erie Boulevard East for a stabbing call.

When Officers arrived they found a Price Chopper employee, Richard Evolluos, 55, who was stabbed in the arm.

The investigation revealed that a co-worker suspect, Douglas McSallys, 42, stabbed the victim during a dispute that the two were having. Both involved parties were taken to Upstate Hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

McSally was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.