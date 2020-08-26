Employee at a Hannaford in Utica tests positive for COVID-19 after working shift

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Customers at a Hannaford grocery store may have recently been exposed to COVID-19, because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee who recently tested positive for coronavirus worked at the Hannaford located on Mohawk Street on Monday, August 17 from 6:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The employee who tested positive also worked at the Hannaford on Tuesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you were at the Hannaford on Mohawk Street during the times listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit. 

Thankfully the employee was wearing a mask while working, so the risk to the public is low. 

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected