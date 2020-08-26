Employee at a Hannaford in Utica tests positive for COVID-19 after working shift

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Customers at a Hannaford grocery store may have recently been exposed to COVID-19, because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee who recently tested positive for coronavirus worked at the Hannaford located on Mohawk Street on Monday, August 17 from 6:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The employee who tested positive also worked at the Hannaford on Tuesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you were at the Hannaford on Mohawk Street during the times listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

Thankfully the employee was wearing a mask while working, so the risk to the public is low.

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.