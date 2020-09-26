Employee at an Auburn restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant on Saturday.
According to the health department, an employee at Mesa Grande located at 100 Genesee St. in Auburn recently tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at Mesa Grande on Sunday, September 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. you may have been exposed to the virus and you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms until Sunday, October 4.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact you primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
There is also a drive-thru testing clinic that is coming to Auburn on Wednesday, September 30. For details on how to sign up, click here.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
