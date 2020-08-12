Employee at Apizza Regionale tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular pizzeria in Downtown Syracuse has closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The owner of Apizza Regionale on West Genesee Street informed the Onondaga County Health Department of the positive case on Wednesday morning.
The restaurant will now be closed until Thursday, August 20.
