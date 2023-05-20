SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee at Gino and Joe’s on Old Liverpool Road, Michael Scheer, was assaulted by 18-year-old, Ryan Doughty, in the parking lot of the business, on May 12.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Scheer went outside to the business’ parking lot. Out there, was the Doughty and another person, Scheer recognized that person as an acquaintance.

Police say that Doughty then assaulted Scheer by pushing him to the ground.

This led Scheer to believe that this wasn’t a random attack.

Scheer suffered serious injuries from the attack.

Police are unsure if Scheer and the suspect knew each other before the attack.

The 18-year-old, Ryan Doughty, was arrested on May 19, and charged with: