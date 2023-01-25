NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny.

Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.

At the time, Porter and Story were employed by Market Source, which were contracted to work within the Target.

Both were arrested and charged with:

Grand Larceny 3rd, a Class D-Felony

Falsifying Business Records 1st, an E-Felony

Porter and Story were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. They are due to appear back in court at a later date.