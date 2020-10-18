Employee who recently worked multiple shifts at Auburn gas station tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced Sunday that an employee at a Red Apple Kwik Fill gas station recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the Red Apple Kwik Fill located at 302 Genesee St. in Auburn during the dates and times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

  • Wednesday, October 7 from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 8 from 7 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 10 from 6:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 11 from 6:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 14 from 6 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cayuga County, click here.

