Employee who recently worked multiple shifts at Auburn gas station tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced Sunday that an employee at a Red Apple Kwik Fill gas station recently tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at the Red Apple Kwik Fill located at 302 Genesee St. in Auburn during the dates and times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.
- Wednesday, October 7 from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 8 from 7 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10 from 6:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
- Sunday, October 11 from 6:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 14 from 6 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cayuga County, click here.
