Employee who worked multiple shifts at Auburn’s Don Juan Cafe tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department alerted the public Thursday of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local cafe.

According to the health department, an employee at Don Juan Cafe located at 104 Chapman Ave. in Auburn recently tested positive for the virus.

If you were at the Don Juan Cafe during the dates and times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

Thursday, October 1 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friday, October 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 8 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

