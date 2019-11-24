Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Employees, customers forced to evacuate after fire at Baldwinsville McDonald’s

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Firefighters were called to a Baldwinsville McDonald’s Sunday morning after reports of a fire.

Employees and customers were forced to evacuate the retro-style restaurant on Downer Street just before 6:00 a.m.

Baldwinsville Assistant Fire Chief Derek Natoli told NewsChannel 9 the fire appeared to originate on the roof and spread inside, although damage was minor.

No one was injured and the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

As of 8:00 a.m. restaurant staff was waiting for health department approval to reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected