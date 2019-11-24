Employees, customers forced to evacuate after fire at Baldwinsville McDonald’s

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Firefighters were called to a Baldwinsville McDonald’s Sunday morning after reports of a fire.

Employees and customers were forced to evacuate the retro-style restaurant on Downer Street just before 6:00 a.m.

Baldwinsville Assistant Fire Chief Derek Natoli told NewsChannel 9 the fire appeared to originate on the roof and spread inside, although damage was minor.

No one was injured and the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

As of 8:00 a.m. restaurant staff was waiting for health department approval to reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.