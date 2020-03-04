Empower Federal Credit Union opens new location in Central Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Empower Federal Credit Union opened a new location in Central Square on Monday.
The branch is located at 3056 East Avenue, which is right off Exit 32 coming off the north side of Route 81.
The new location has a welcome area that has a coffee bar for adult members and a Kids Zone for children.
It also has traditional teller windows, lending services, financial counseling, two drive-thru lanes, and a 24/7 ATM lane.
They will also be able to give customers access to biometric, self-service safe deposit boxes and a coin counting machine.
“This new branch is in response to member demand for a full-service branch in the area,” said Lori Verzillo, the senior vice president and chief retail officer.
The hours for the new branch are:
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Airport, others release statements on coronavirus
- WATCH: Few showers continue tonight, sun returns tomorrow
- Airlines waiving fees to change, cancel flights due to coronavirus
- Leslie Frazier named Assistant Head Coach
- Amazon skipping South by Southwest annual gathering due to coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App