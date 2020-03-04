Empower Federal Credit Union opens new location in Central Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Empower Federal Credit Union opened a new location in Central Square on Monday.

The branch is located at 3056 East Avenue, which is right off Exit 32 coming off the north side of Route 81.

The new location has a welcome area that has a coffee bar for adult members and a Kids Zone for children.

It also has traditional teller windows, lending services, financial counseling, two drive-thru lanes, and a 24/7 ATM lane.

They will also be able to give customers access to biometric, self-service safe deposit boxes and a coin counting machine.

“This new branch is in response to member demand for a full-service branch in the area,” said Lori Verzillo, the senior vice president and chief retail officer.

The hours for the new branch are:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

