BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A travel ban for empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks on the thruway will go into effect Tuesday due to high winds expected to impact Western New York, the New York State Thruway announced.

The travel ban will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remain in place until further notice. Empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks will be banned from traveling on the thruway (I-90) from Exit 36 (Watertown-Binghamton-I-81) to the Pennsylvania border and on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) to Exit 22 (Route 62).

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a travel advisory for all of Erie County, starting at 9 a.m. and remains in effect until further notice.

A High Wind Warning went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie counties. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. for Allegany, Wyoming, Genesee, Northern Erie, Niagara, and Orleans counties.

Winds are expected to range from 30-40 mph with gusts potentially reaching up to 70 mph.

The warnings will be in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind Advisories were also issued for McKean and Potter counties.

